If a grieving mother can speak, officials can listen — and then do their jobs | READER COMMENTARY

Krystal Gonzalez brought a Baltimore City Council hearing to a halt when she told everyone about the death of her 18-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Gonzalez, in a shooting at a block party in South Baltimore. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (CharmTV)

Councilman Mark Conway, who chairs the Baltimore City Council’s public safety and government operations committee, abruptly adjourned his committee after hearing the raw and gut-wrenching testimony of Krystal Gonzalez, mother of murdered Brooklyn shooting victim, Aaliyah Gonzalez (“The testimony of a murder victim’s mother moved the Baltimore City Council and police. Will her words spur leaders to action?” Sept. 14).

Through her tears, she had issued a clarion call for protection, for responsiveness from police and for help for victim families. Rather than taking the emotion and information that Gonzalez provided and demanding change, the committee fled from their collective responsibility and failed to respond to her truth. They also failed to honor the memory of Aaliyah, the resilience shown by the Brooklyn community, and the pain of gun violence survivors throughout this city.

The solutions are found in the community and in the voices of survivors. Elected officials in Baltimore should spend more time listening to survivors rather than fleeing from the heartbreaking truth. After all, Krystal Gonzalez was able to stand up and deliver her statement through her unthinkable pain; the committee members should have been able to hear it and simply do their jobs.

— Elaine Arndt, Baltimore

