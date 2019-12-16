When did it begin, this naming of generations? Do we thank Tom Brokaw who first labeled the honorable working class and dutiful warriors of the World War II era as “The Greatest Generation?” It’s hard to say, but since then we’ve galvanized “Gen X," “Boomers," “Millenials” and the rest, herding contemporaries into a part of their existence that apparently deserves a label. Luckily, there are breakout examples, rogue members of their ranks who whip up a frenzy for the good of humankind, who deliberately choose to rise above and, with their tireless efforts, typically succeed. Driven by passion and duty, they determine their destiny and often ours as well. Compelled by a need larger than their own, they are the types who refuse the yoke of labels and strive to make us all a part of the whole.