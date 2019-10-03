Dr. Boesch writes, “We cannot leave this to our grandchildren to tackle later because by then the meltdown of polar ice could not be slowed.” I have a grandchild. I don’t think it’s conscionable to leave her generation to deal with the consequences of our inaction. We know what’s likely to happen to our planet, and we know there’s legislation we could pass to prevent the worst consequences. Will you please join me in contacting your Congressman and asking him to cosponsor the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act or thanking him for doing so already?