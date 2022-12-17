Congress should censure Marjorie Taylor Greene | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Why has joking about violence and making threats against our democracy become the new norm? Last weekend, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a “joke” about how Jan. 6 could have turned out differently had she been in charge, while mocking those who have cast blame on her and Donald Trump ally Stephen K. Bannon (”Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 ‘joke’ has been building for a long time,” Dec. 12).

The Georgia Republican stated, “I want to tell you something: If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”

She is openly mocking an attack that was staged as an attempt to overthrow a free and fair election. By saying this, Greene is spitting the face of our electoral system, rubbing salt in the wounds of those who were injured in this event, dancing on the graves of those who lost their lives participating in this event or protecting our democracy, and making a blatant threat to any election outcome with which she disagrees.

I am asking congressional leadership to join together against these statements, censure Greene and continue to keep her off committees since she has shown no respect or growth toward understanding Congress.

— John Dean, Columbia

