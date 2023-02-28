Maybe ‘divorcing’ red states not a bad idea | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gives a thumbs down during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Feb. 7, 2023. More recently, she has called for a "national divorce" splitting the country along political ideology. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

I thought I would go to my grave with a clean record of never agreeing about anything with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, but we may have found a very small slice of common ground (”Marjorie Taylor Greene’s brain,” Feb. 10). Regarding her call for a “national divorce” of red and blue states, I agree that we should separate in the interest of the kids. This constant squabbling is taking up too much airtime, and there is no resolution in sight.

The benefits for the blue states are numerous. With the money we save from subsidizing the red states, we can build a beautiful wall, which will be greater and much more “bigly” than the Great Wall of China. We can have a constitutional convention, which will eliminate boondoggles the so-called Founding Fathers could never have foreseen. We can eliminate or drastically change the Second Amendment, making it crystal clear and not open to deliberate misinterpretation. We can eliminate the Electoral College, which is not democratic. We can get a fresh start. We will eliminate a lot of hot air reducing pollution. Just getting rid of U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, who apparently belongs to the congresswoman’s cult, will be of great benefit to the Free State.

Of course, Greene’s new nation will require a name. I think the most appropriate title of her new nation is Hell On Earth. Good Luck and good riddance.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

