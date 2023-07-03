Renewable energy is affordable | READER COMMENTARY

I want to thank Del. Lorig Charkoudian for her recent letter to the editor, “Maryland can meet climate goals and keep down utility rates” (June 27). She is absolutely right that we can meet our emission reduction mandates and protect ratepayers. In fact, transitioning to clean energy is the best way to bring rates down.

Today, the cheapest way to generate reliable electricity 24 hours a day and seven days each week is through wind and solar coupled with batteries. A new Rocky Mountain Institute report shows that the cost of offshore wind has plummeted 73% just since 2012. The cost of solar has fallen 80% in that same time period and the same is true of batteries.

Believe it or not, solar energy systems in the United States produce electricity at between 6 and 8 cents per kilowatt hour. For comparison, the average cost of electricity in Maryland is 14.67 cents per kilowatt hour. The sooner we generate all our electricity from clean, renewable energy, the lower all of our energy bills will be.

Maryland should work toward achieving 100% clean electricity by 2035. Achieving this goal will cut our contribution to the climate crisis, clean up Maryland’s air and, perhaps most importantly, reduce how much Marylanders are paying for energy.

— Jamie DeMarco, College Park

The writer is Maryland director at Chesapeake Climate Action Network.

