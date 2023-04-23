Caring for the environment even in death | READER COMMENTARY

Katrina Spade, the founder and CEO of Recompose, displays a sample of the compost material left from the decomposition of a cow, using a combination of wood chips, alfalfa and straw, as she poses in a cemetery in Seattle. A similar process is used in "natural organic reduction," that turns a human body into soil in a matter of weeks. File. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Green burial is already legal in Maryland

I am the current president of the Green Burial Association of Maryland, which was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit educational and advocacy organization.

Though we appreciate the article covering the recent legislation about human composting or natural organic reduction (NOR) (”As funeral industry evolves, efforts to legalize new burial practices in Maryland stall,” April 14), we want to be really clear that the term NOR is not the same as “green burial.” NOR is considered an environmentally friendly way of disposing of the deceased, but it is misleading to combine that with the simple meaning of the term “green burial.”

Green burial means to bury the body directly in the earth with no embalming or vault and in a biodegradable container.

Green burial is not illegal in Maryland. Several cemeteries have green burial sections. And a dedicated green burial cemetery, Serenity Ridge Green Burial Cemetery and Arboretum, just opened in Baltimore County. In addition, there is another green cemetery set to open later this year in Silver Spring called Reflection Park. News about these cemeteries was covered in The Baltimore Sun last year and in The Washington Post a few weeks ago.

In addition, some people seek to bury green on their own land when ordinances allow or in church cemeteries.

We really hope not to confuse the public over this issue and that you will do what you can to clarify the difference between NOR, or human composting, and green burial.

— Jennifer Downs, Baltimore

Isn’t it all ‘ashes to ashes and dust to dust’?

Working with and not against common sense ecology is a wonderful concept. I really appreciated the article regarding natural organic reduction and green burials (“As funeral industry evolves, efforts to legalize new burial practices in Maryland stall,” April 14). As to the Catholic opposition of what was described in the article as reducing the human body to a disposable commodity through NOR, can anyone please then define “ashes to ashes and dust to dust?” What is the difference? It’s wonderful to see proactive environmental alternatives to burials with toxic fluids and waterproof boxes.

— Carol Berman, Baltimore

Catholic Church has bigger concerns than burial practices

I read the informative article on green burials and natural organic reduction (“As funeral industry evolves, efforts to legalize new burial practices in Maryland stall,” April 14). I couldn’t help but be surprised that the Maryland Catholic Conference lobbied against it on the grounds that “it reduces the human body to a disposable commodity.” What? They’ve treated children as disposable commodities for years by allowing them to be abused, raped and tortured by priests and their enablers. It rings a bit hollow to be so concerned with deceased bodies now.

— Betsy Schindler, Baltimore

Green burials have long history in some religions

I regret that the title of this article is misleading (“As funeral industry evolves, efforts to legalize new burial practices in Maryland stall,” April 14). The article itself by Dan Belson is very thoughtful — thought-provoking perhaps — and I’m personally very interested in the idea of “natural organic reduction,” sometimes called “human composting.” However, what I know of a green burial is in fact quite legal and has been probably for centuries. I believe our Jewish and Muslim friends use it, burying their deceased very soon after the death and not needing chemical embalming nor expensive caskets

― Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore

