Merger of business groups a win for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Congratulations to Calvin Butler, chair of Greater Baltimore Committee, and Brian Pieninck, chair of Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore, and their respective boards for successfully orchestrating the planned merger of the two organizations (“Business advocacy groups Greater Baltimore Committee and Economic Alliance will merge,” Jan. 26).
The Greater Baltimore Region needs this bold leadership and vision. The merger will benefit all stakeholders.
Thanks to Calvin and Brian.
Bill Jones, Baltimore
The writer is past president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore.
