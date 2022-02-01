xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Merger of business groups a win for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 01, 2022 1:58 PM
The Domino Sugars plant is seen at twilight on Baltimore's Inner Harbor. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).
The Domino Sugars plant is seen at twilight on Baltimore's Inner Harbor. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Congratulations to Calvin Butler, chair of Greater Baltimore Committee, and Brian Pieninck, chair of Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore, and their respective boards for successfully orchestrating the planned merger of the two organizations (“Business advocacy groups Greater Baltimore Committee and Economic Alliance will merge,” Jan. 26).

The Greater Baltimore Region needs this bold leadership and vision. The merger will benefit all stakeholders.

Advertisement

Thanks to Calvin and Brian.

Bill Jones, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement

The writer is past president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement