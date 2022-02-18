Recalling the Sisters of Mercy and the Great Fire of 1904 | READER COMMENTARY

Christina Tkacik’s great article, “How Baltimore’s Great Fire of 1904 reverberates into 2022” (Feb. 9), brought to mind a few memories. For those of us who know the Sisters of Mercy at Mercy Medical Center it is especially rewarding.
Legend has it that as the flames neared the old hospital on Calvert Street, the sisters gathered to pray. A sudden change in wind direction spared the building. Another story involves the Mother Superior who visited the old “Accident Room” where the nun in charge and staff were treating injured firefighters. Mother Superior couldn’t help but notice how many firefighters were helping themselves to coffee. She was told, “No wonder they like the coffee Mother Superior, we’ve already on our second round of added whiskey.”
In the lobby of Mercy’s Professional Building there is even a tapestry that depicts this story and the wonderful relationship that the sisters share with the Baltimore Fire Department. In fact, Sr. Mary Thomas, Mercy’s former president, was named an honorary fire chief in the late 1970s and proudly displayed that license plate on her car. She would often wave as fire trucks passed and firefighters would salute as she drove by.
Gary N. Michael, Baldwin
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.