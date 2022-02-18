Recalling the Sisters of Mercy and the Great Fire of 1904 | READER COMMENTARY

Legend has it that as the flames neared the old hospital on Calvert Street, the sisters gathered to pray. A sudden change in wind direction spared the building. Another story involves the Mother Superior who visited the old “Accident Room” where the nun in charge and staff were treating injured firefighters. Mother Superior couldn’t help but notice how many firefighters were helping themselves to coffee. She was told, “No wonder they like the coffee Mother Superior, we’ve already on our second round of added whiskey.”