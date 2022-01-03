Comic strip reminds us of how we should be grateful | READER COMMENTARY

I had to comment on the wonderful message in the comic strip, “For Better or For Worse” (Jan. 2) by Lynn Johnston. In it, the father is riding in a taxi on the way home and complaining about the weather and what a rotten day it was and that he was glad he wasn’t driving. The taxi cabdriver responds, “It’s a very good day to me, sir,” and proceeded to explain that in his homeland he had seen his friends and family shot, and that if he had not escaped, he’d have been killed, too.