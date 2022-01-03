Comic strip reminds us of how we should be grateful | READER COMMENTARY

I had to comment on the wonderful message in the comic strip, “For Better or For Worse” (Jan. 2) by Lynn Johnston. In it, the father is riding in a taxi on the way home and complaining about the weather and what a rotten day it was and that he was glad he wasn’t driving. The taxi cabdriver responds, “It’s a very good day to me, sir,” and proceeded to explain that in his homeland he had seen his friends and family shot, and that if he had not escaped, he’d have been killed, too.
Then the driver explains that he has a wife he hasn’t seen in three years and a child he had never seen, but that here he is safe and can work and send them money to provide for them. He ends by saying, “So you see, sir, the weather doesn’t matter. Every day is a very good day to me!”
When the father gets home and his wife mentions what a horrible day it was, the father says, “Actually, it’s a very good day to me!!” as he puts his arm around his wife and child.
I read it several times and am still stunned that this wonderful message of gratitude was written as a comic strip. It was beautiful. Very well done, Ms. Johnston!
Denise Lutz, White Marsh
