Had Ms. Millerson not happened to be a grandmother, the reporter would have had little choice but to use the word “woman” which does not elicit as visceral a response in the average reader. If The Baltimore Sun is to espouse the principles of community policing and urge the Baltimore County Police Department to practice it more fully, it should not, in the same article, employ language that fuels anger against the police and further serves to divide the police and the community that they choose — yes, choose — to serve.