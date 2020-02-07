In reporting on the incident involving Rena Millerson, The Sun chose to use the word “grandmother” (“Video shows Baltimore County officers throw 76-year-old woman to ground during arrest; chief calls it ‘unsettling,'” Jan. 14). While she may in fact be a grandmother, in this case, that fact was immaterial. An objective report would have used the word, “woman." The word, “grandmother,” conjures up images of a frail, elderly woman easily victimized by younger, stronger individuals. Grandmothers, however, can be as youthful, strong, disrespectful and uncooperative as anyone else.
Had Ms. Millerson not happened to be a grandmother, the reporter would have had little choice but to use the word “woman” which does not elicit as visceral a response in the average reader. If The Baltimore Sun is to espouse the principles of community policing and urge the Baltimore County Police Department to practice it more fully, it should not, in the same article, employ language that fuels anger against the police and further serves to divide the police and the community that they choose — yes, choose — to serve.
Maureen Becker, Baltimore
