Trump was indicted by average Americans, not a rogue prosecutor | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris has said Donald Trump's indictment proves “we live in a third world banana republic where the justice system is weaponized against political opponents.” File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

We should remember that the Americans who were part of the the New York grand jury were regular citizens doing their civic duty. They were presented with facts about Donald Trump’s actions and concluded, based on those facts, that a vote to indict Trump was appropriate.

As much as U.S. Rep Andy Harris is lambasting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, it was a democratic process that led to this indictment (”Maryland Rep. Andy Harris: Trump indictment shows US is ‘banana republic where the justice system is weaponized,’” March 31). No wonder Trump and his supporters are so angry. Democracy, at its best, protects the rule of law and holds everyone accountable.

Advertisement

— Suzy Filbert, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.