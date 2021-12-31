Good grammar can’t fix every shortcoming | READER COMMENTARY

As someone whose epitaph will read, “I’m silently correcting your grammar,” I appreciated the recent letter to the editor from Lynn Agress (”A guide to better grammar ‘irregardless’ of your current practice,” Dec. 17). Whether spoken or in print, grammatical errors, jargon and slang irk me. However, as a speaker and a writer, I must acknowledge that language is a living thing, used to communicate. If most people understand a word to mean a particular thing, even though it may not accurately or precisely describe that thing, the word is useful. Sometimes, I like to flex to show I’m not “cheugy,” though my children may order me to “skrt.” That makes me feel salty, no cap. I think I’m on “fleek” while they’re throwing shade. But they understand me perfectly.