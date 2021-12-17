A guide to better grammar ‘irregardless’ of your current practice | READER COMMENTARY

The other day while shopping at Graul’s Market, I noticed, after many complaints, their sign was finally correct: “Fewer than 10 items in this lane.” For months before, the sign read “Less than 10 items.”
If you can count it, it’s FEWER. If you cannot, such as milk, butter, traffic, then it’s LESS. So, feeling proud of myself, I said to Steve, the cashier, and Sara, the assistant manager, “I am so glad you took my advice.”
“No,” they laughed. “It wasn’t you.” Two weeks ago, they explained, a customer, so incensed by the bad grammar, physically tore down the sign!
I think that customer and I would get along quite well.
I enjoy reading the “Dear Amy” newspaper columns — except when bad grammar leaps out at me. Advising a couple who had marital troubles, Amy wrote that mediation would “help you and he to settle some important matters.”
“Help he”?
I’m not so sure.
Another pet peeve — singular versus plural. Why can’t people get them right, especially when it comes to people? Take this construction: “What is so wrong about praising a child for excelling at their classwork?” One child is not a “their”; the pronoun should be “he” or “she.” If you don’t know the preferred gender, simply say “children.” (Using “they” for gender non-binary people is another matter.)
And whenever I hear someone answer the question “how are you?” with “I’m good,” I want to correct him or her. Good is an adjective modifying a noun — as in good person or good dog. “Well” is an adverb and should be used to modify the verb “am,” which refers to one’s physical or mental condition.
In an article I read recently, someone wrote “the city needs new leaders that can listen. Leaders are people. Thus, “that” should have been “who.” Another person complained about “busted curbs.” Shouldn’t the writer have substituted “broken” or “shattered” for “busted,” which is slang?
Speaking of slang, how about the following rather shocking use of words, again from a “Dear Amy” column. A mother whose 19-year-old daughter was having trouble with online college courses, was advised by Amy “to spitball creative ideas.” A rather gross word, to say the least.
Not only do people make mistakes in usage and grammar, but the misuse of jargon has reached some all-time lows.
Merriam-Webster defines “bandwidth” as “the numerical difference between the upper and lower frequencies of an electromagnetic radiation band, especially an assigned range of radio frequencies.” But I read and hear people saying, “I didn’t have the bandwidth to deal with” something or someone.
Competing with jargon for useless language are idioms such as “threading the needle.” When someone strikes a balance amid conflicting views, he or she is “threading the needle” — an imprecise description for sure.
What about “intentionality” or “irregardless”? Using multi-syllabic words that really have no meaning doesn’t make one seem smart.
But hope springs eternal. Not only are there many good grammar books available, but the Smithsonian now offers a seminar called “Grammatical Gaffes: A Linguist Looks at Language Peeves.” I might sign up, if only to let them know what they missed.
Lynne Agress, Towson
The writer is president of BWB-Business Writing At Its Best Inc. and author of “The Feminine Irony” and “Working With Words in Business and Legal Writing.” Her email is lynneagress@aol.com
