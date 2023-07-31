Graffiti is not art | READER COMMENTARY

Patrick Swickard, a software developer, has been documenting street graffiti, tags, posters and other temporary markings with a point-and-shoot camera since coming to Baltimore in 2012. The Mount Vernon resident has organized more than 30,000 of these images into self-published zines. (Jennifer Gable/Baltimore Sun) (Jennifer Gable/Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun did the city a disservice by publishing a front page article characterizing graffiti as “art” and “beautiful chaos” (”Baltimore resident documents city’s ‘beautiful chaos,’ creating archive of graffiti tags, signs and stickers,” July 24). Those of us who love Baltimore and wish that more people would be attracted to visit and invest in it are dismayed when the vandalism of homes and properties adds to the owner’s costs.

The “Graffiti Alley” mentioned in the article has had tragic consequences to the brave investors endeavoring to revitalize Howard Street, as vandals have spread out to spray paint newly-renovated properties up and down the avenue. Even preserving the Maryland Center for History and Culture from defacement is like a game of Whac-a-Mole.

The selfish “artists” add to the burdens of a city strapped for revenue, as its tax base declines from residential abandonment and assessment declines for vacant office buildings. A period of non-enforcement of laws, caused by inadequate funds to both address violent crime as well as misdemeanors, exacerbated the decay. The brief ego trips of the perpetrators create dystopian streetscapes, like the potentially beautiful Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Jones Falls Valley where a trip to the streetcar museum is like a visit to a war zone.

City homeowners are swimming against the tide, paying more than double the property tax rate of surrounding counties, but their costs to remedy the vandals’ damage adds insult to injury. It’s heartbreaking to read such casually thoughtless aggrandizement of criminal activity.

— Thomas Brandt, Millersville

