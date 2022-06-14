Governors should focus on the job at hand | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, center, takes selfie with Ryan Miner, left, and his girl friend Kimberly Auler at the annual Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Not only did Martin O’Malley make a run for the White House, he left his job as Baltimore’s mayor to run for governor. That left Sheila Dixon in charge and we all know how that turned out. Baltimore has been on a downward slide ever since.

Why can’t politicians finish out a position and do a good job before they go looking for another one (”In Maryland, I prefer a governor who governs, and doesn’t audition for his next ambition,” June 8)?

— Eileen Mortimer, Pasadena

