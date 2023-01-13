Let Maryland’s governor take office earlier | READER COMMENTARY

Gov.-elect Wes Moore leaves the state's Senate Chambers after a visit during the start of the state's General Assembly's annual 90-day session, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

In the recent editorial recommending a General Assembly 2023 to-do list (”Maryland General Assembly watch: A to-do list for 2023,” Jan. 10), The Baltimore Sun noted “the disadvantage” of the incoming governor and lieutenant governor “being sworn into office one week after the start of the General Assembly.”

Twenty-five years ago, I sponsored legislation that called for a constitutional amendment that would have allowed incoming governors to take office prior to the commencement of the General Assembly. The bill, which would have allowed the incoming governor more time to put his budget together in the first year of his term, passed the House of Delegates 126-5 and received a unanimous, favorable report from the Senate Economic and Environmental Affairs Committee. Unfortunately, in an unusual occurrence, then-Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. expressed his disapproval of the bill from the podium and the legislation was recommitted to committee.

The need for the constitutional change is apparent today with the governor-elect watching the incumbent governor shape a budget he has to implement and unable to affect government policies he might not support but will be compelled to live with. As stated in his written testimony in support of the constitutional amendment, former Gov. Harry Hughes stated that it would have been “very helpful to have been sworn in at an earlier date to permit more time to prepare and analyze my first budget” and “enable the governor and his staff to get installed in their offices at least a few days before the legislative session begins.”

Governor Hughes’ argument is equally cogent today and the General Assembly should revisit the issue during the current term.

— John R. Leopold, Pasadena

The writer served as county executive for Anne Arundel County (2006-2013) and as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates (1983-1990 and 1995-2006).

