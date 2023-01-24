Please stop speculating about Wes Moore’s future | READER COMMENTARY

Our newly elected governor appears to be a smart and accomplished person and we should all wish him success as he undertakes upcoming challenges. One thing I find ludicrous is for The Baltimore Sun to write about him in terms of national opportunities just as he enters office (”Will Wes Moore resist the siren’s song of national politics?” Jan. 17). Is it possible to allow him sufficient time to establish a track record to justify such speculation? I believe such speculation is a disservice to the citizens of Maryland and to Gov. Wes Moore himself.

Is it just my mistaken impression or is politics uniquely an endeavor where those elected are touted for the next big thing before they accomplish anything expected of them in the present?

Advertisement

— Robert T. Kean, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.