Clarke: Perez and Sneed are top choices for Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

‘Tis the season to choose the partners to lead Maryland effectively into a thriving and inclusive future. I write to recommend Tom Perez for governor and Baltimore’s own Shannon Sneed for lieutenant governor (”Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Tom Perez picks former Baltimore councilwoman Shannon Sneed as running mate,” Feb. 3). Both are known for their diligent records of public service and their persistence in achieving positive results. And both represent fresh perspectives on state governance and urgently seek to tackle and resolve the challenges we Marylanders must finally address.