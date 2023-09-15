US government spying on its own citizens is far from theoretical | READER COMMENTARY

John D. Ehrlichman (left), a top adviser to former President Richard Nixon (right) are seen here in a 1972 photo. File. (Associated Press) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A newly-released Cato Institute 2023 Central Bank Digital Currency National Survey found 75% of Americans oppose government surveillance cameras to spy on private citizens in their homes.

Unfortunately, the government spied on me without public survey opposition during the Richard Nixon administration. It did so because I exercised my First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

Advertisement

In 1974, at the height of the Watergate scandal, I organized an “Impeach Nixon” rally when I was a student at the University of Baltimore. l met actor Keith Carradine and his girlfriend Ronee Blakley (from the film “Nashville”) at a nearby Jerry Brown presidential campaign event and invited them to come to the rally.

They came. So did undercover FBI agents sent by President Nixon to monitor what he apparently considered to be a subversive rally. The rally included the singing of protest songs, the reading by an amateur poet of his verse entitled “I am Not a Crook” and the reading of a mock indictment of Nixon by a law school professor.

Advertisement

Soon after, the FBI developed a file on me. My phone was tapped, and FBI agents tried to obtain my university records, an attempt that was stopped by George McDevitt, the dean of students, who had the FBI agents escorted off campus. My FBI file was eventually purged by President Jimmy Carter who got rid of all “enemies list” records from Nixon’s reign.

I consider it an honor to have been targeted by Nixon. Moreover, I am proud that my alma mater did not back down in the face of what was an abuse of presidential power. I hope history never repeats itself the next time someone acts lawfully in accordance with the First Amendment.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.