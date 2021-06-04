Pratt branch is a Govans highlight | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to comment on the recent neighborhood profile of Govans (”North Baltimore’s Govans area encompasses wildly varying communities, struggles to bridge east and west divide,” May 27). Reporter Billy Jean Louis forgot to mention the gem of the community — the Govans branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. It is a longtime landmark on Bellona Avenue and will be celebrating its 100th anniversary on Sept. 13.
From its beginning, the library has been a hub of community activity. In addition to lending books, the library’s amazing and dedicated staff offer many clubs and enrichment programs along with guest speakers and special events. How fortunate Govans is.
Armand Pulcinella, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.