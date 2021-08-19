Govans is no place for a crematorium | READER COMMENTARY

There is no denying that crematoriums have emissions. The question is, what are the safe levels for a residential community? The proposed crematorium by Vaughn Greene Funeral Services is right in the middle of the Govans neighborhood (”Govans neighborhood fights crematorium from community fixture Vaughn Greene Funeral Services,” May 10).
Unfortunately, pollutants like particulates are approved on an individual basis and not as a cumulative amount added to existing air pollution. So, there is no way to know if a dangerous level of material is being breathed in by residents. There is no requirement to measure limits on chemicals such as dioxins, furans, and mercury.
Also, pollution is dependent on each cremation. There is no way to know if all plastics and harmful metals are eliminated from the process. This would even include clothes, fillings and the use of plastics, fiberglass, foam, Styrofoam and rubber in funeral containers.
There are too many unknowns, too many chemicals already in the air and affecting our health, and there are too many other places outside the city that won’t expose local people to dangerous levels of breathable emissions. Let’s stop the trend of environmental injustice right here in Baltimore.
Dave Arndt, Baltimore
