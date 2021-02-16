Shame on the 43 GOP senators who put self-interest above country | READER COMMENTARY

Kudos to the U.S. House impeachment managers for mounting a clear and compelling case against ex-President Donald Trump (”After second impeachment acquittal, Donald Trump still firmly in control of the Republican Party,” Feb. 14). Clearly, Mr. Trump violated his oath of office and betrayed the American people. Shame on the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit. They placed their self interest over their oath of office and duty to their constituents and country.