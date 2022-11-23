President DeSantis? President Abbott? Yikes. | READER COMMENTARY

The recent commentary by Nicole Russell of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram promotes the successes of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the recent midterm elections (”The ‘red wave’ fizzled, but Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis showed the GOP how to win,” Nov. 11). What else did Abbott and DeSantis have in common?

They both illegally and forcibly shipped undocumented immigrants at the southern border to destinations in New York and Massachusetts, which I hope will lead to criminal action against them. They support those who attack schools and the teaching of slavery, as well as books on subjects they find uncomfortable. And they prematurely removed mandatory masking from schoolchildren, which recent medical studies have revealed resulted in unnecessary COVID cases and untold number of deaths.

Advertisement

No, our country needs many things but certainly not more candidates like Abbott and DeSantis.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.