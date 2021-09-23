How the Republican Party left rational voters behind | READER COMMENTARY

I was an independent voter who would vote for candidates in either party. It’s now clear, though, that the Republican Party stands for voter suppression, for government control of women’s bodies, against medical advice to control the spread of disease and for the “Big Lie.” It can’t even censor or diminish an ex-president who brought us to the brink of civil war (”Leonard Pitts Jr.: Managing a mentally unbalanced president,” Sept. 20).
Clearly, the party has lost any moral compass, and if I never vote Republican again it will be way too soon.
Jeff Schumer, Towson
