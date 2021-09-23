xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
How the Republican Party left rational voters behind | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 23, 2021 11:59 AM
In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff election in Atlanta. Former President Donald Trump’s discredited allegations about a stolen election did nothing to save his presidency months ago. Courtrooms, state governments and ultimately Congress affirmed the legitimacy of his defeat and the honesty of the process. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

I was an independent voter who would vote for candidates in either party. It’s now clear, though, that the Republican Party stands for voter suppression, for government control of women’s bodies, against medical advice to control the spread of disease and for the “Big Lie.” It can’t even censor or diminish an ex-president who brought us to the brink of civil war (”Leonard Pitts Jr.: Managing a mentally unbalanced president,” Sept. 20).

Clearly, the party has lost any moral compass, and if I never vote Republican again it will be way too soon.

Jeff Schumer, Towson

