Kudos to Larry Hogan for putting country first | READER COMMENTARY

One thing that has come out of the Jan. 6 hearings is that there were good Republicans in key places in the Donald Trump administration and thank God for them. But in his recent commentary in The Baltimore Sun, (”Larry Hogan failed to groom a solid successor. For the sake of good government, he must now support the GOP gubernatorial nominee.” July 28), Jimmy Mathis clearly is of the camp that holds that “my party comes before my country.”

I agree that Gov. Larry Hogan did not do a good job of cultivating a successor. But he at least has sense enough not to compound the oversight by backing Del. Dan Cox, a man who supported the Jan. 6 insurrection. I left the Republican Party a while ago, but I do applaud the governor’s recognition that what is best for the country supersedes what is best for the party.

— Robert W. Locke, Baltimore

