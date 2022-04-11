Republicans deserve blame for tsunami of guns | READER COMMENTARY

In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, stand in front their house confronting protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. The McCloskeys were last year pardoned by Missouri's Republican governor on assault and harassment charges. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File) (Laurie Skrivan/AP)

Henry Farkas’ letter blaming Republicans for the gun problem is correct although I might add three other reasons (”Fighting crime requires fewer guns, not more endorsements,” April 4). First, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008 was in error because it ignored the militia clause. In 1783, the U.S. didn’t have a standing army so citizens were needed to be proficient in the use of firearms in case they were called up for national defense. That is obviously no longer the case.

Second, no less a conservative than the late Antonin Scalia stated in Heller that “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. [It is] not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” Republicans have consistently ignored this and have opposed all gun safety measures regardless of how slight.

Finally, Republican support for gun ownership in virtually all cases has resulted in a proliferation of guns, many of which inevitably fall into the hands of people who should not have them. For example, in Tennessee, unlimited ownership of guns and people carrying them in their cars has resulted in a large number of them being stolen and used for nefarious purposes.

The flood of guns onto the market and falling into the hands of miscreants should be laid squarely on the shoulders of the Republicans who support the right of every American to own one regardless of their need to.

— Alan L. Katz, Owings Mills

