No positive spin for Republican dysfunction | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy listens in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 4, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

What a twisted piece of logic Jonah Goldberg uses to put a positive spin on the Republican congressional dysfunction (”Congress is supposed to be messy,” Jan. 5). He acknowledges Nancy Pelosi’s effectiveness in passing legislation, but this is a bad thing because people like Lauren Boebert didn’t have as much leverage to sabotage it (when she takes time from posing in front of her gun collection)?

Goldberg seems to suggest that having a weakling like Kevin McCarthy as House speaker would be a good thing. Good luck with that. If Goldberg thinks that folks like Matt Gaetz are a bad thing now, imagine them with “My Kevin” under their thumb.

— Charles Rammelkamp, Baltimore

