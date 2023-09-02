GOP wreaking havoc on America | READER COMMENTARY

It appears that the Republican Party is hellbent on destroying American Society and even the world. Whether it be steadfast denial of a crisis with the climate or a grudging admission that there might be a problem, while opposing any substantive attempts to address it, or the enthusiastic support of a 91-count crime boss with fascist predilections or the bullheaded maintenance of our absurd gun culture or their joyful institution of policies to further widen the appalling wealth gap, the Republicans can be counted on to work hard to wreak havoc. Sadly, they seem to have enough traction that we are doomed.

— John Bonn, Towson

