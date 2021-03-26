Crime prevention requires gun law reform | READER COMMENTARY

It’s been reported that the Maryland GOP is planning legislation to further punish criminals using guns to commit violent acts. I support the legislation. However, it does nothing for the victims of the criminal acts committed. Why, because it is after the fact legislation. By the time the law is imposed the victim is, or victims are, already terrorized, wounded, or dead (”Suburban Denver gun store owner says Boulder shooting suspect passed a state background check before buying gun,” March 26).
Since well before the Sandy Hook shooting, it is clear most Americans favor some gun reform. Not to remove rights from gun owners but to ensure adequate background checks, close loopholes for gun show and private sales, limit assault rifle sales, and restrict the use of high capacity magazines. Needing 30 or more rounds of ammunition to take down game is a reasonable indicator the sportsman should take up golf.
I wish and encourage members of the GOP at all levels of government to consider gun reform as legislative efforts to reduce murder in the streets of America is developed.
John M. Markowski, Jarrettsville
