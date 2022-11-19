Future bleak for GOP as their numbers shrink | READER COMMENTARY

There are two harbingers of more election disasters for the Republican Party in the United States (”Sorry, kids, I shouldn’t have doubted your turning out to vote,” Nov. 16). First, there were recent media reports that Generation Z voters turned out in significant numbers in the failed “red wave” midterm elections. These were young people born around 1996 or later and who are concerned about issues such as the environment and climate change, racism, gay rights, gun control and so forth. They will increase in number.

In addition, there is the overlooked factor of higher mortality rates in U.S. counties and jurisdictions with Republican majorities. According to highly respected periodicals like Scientific American and the British Medical Journal, this has been the case for the past 20 years. However, the disparity in mortality between majority Republican and majority Democratic areas increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID denialism and anti-vaccination sentiment in these Republican areas are likely causes for the widening disparity. Other lifestyle differences may also be contributory.

At any rate, the future does not look good for the Republicans, already a minority party that is kept afloat by our quirky electoral system.

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

