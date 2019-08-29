Santorum: Republicans value education, too; they just oppose leftist indoctrination

Another reason our base has contempt for these elite institutions and those who cheer for them is because they have contempt for them. Mr. Pitts comments that people who don’t have college degrees are a threat to “America’s ability to effectively govern itself and meet its challenges.” Given the skewed view of history and values taught on campuses today, I agree with our base that the only hope for maintaining the values that made our country great is for those who have not be brainwashed to get more involved in the process. I am with Bill Buckley on this one when he said “I would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the Boston phone book than the Harvard faculty.”