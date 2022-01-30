The real problem with Republicans is they serve corporate interests | READER COMMENTARY

Their real fundamental philosophy, which has remained unchanged over many decades, is capitalism as unfettered as possible from regulation or any kind of government oversight. That’s why they give tax cuts and subsidies to businesses that already fail to pay their way. That’s why they gut (or simply ignore) environmental and safety regulations as they cut into corporate profits. That’s why they resist raising the minimum wage. That’s why they appoint judges who will neuter the government’s authority to curb corporate excesses or their influence on politics.