The real problem with Republicans is they serve corporate interests | READER COMMENTARY

The idea that the Republican Party no longer has any governing principles is a dangerous one for Democrats to hold. Leonard Pitts’s recent commentary (“GOP has zero interest in bipartisanship,” Jan. 24) picked up on President Joe Biden’s question about whether the Republicans stand for anything.
They do, but the bogus culture war issues we hear most about these days — migration, the Second Amendment, election fraud, opposition to abortion, critical race theory and various forms of COVID denial — are not it. Those are merely the means used by Republicans to gather enough votes to stay in power.
Their real fundamental philosophy, which has remained unchanged over many decades, is capitalism as unfettered as possible from regulation or any kind of government oversight. That’s why they give tax cuts and subsidies to businesses that already fail to pay their way. That’s why they gut (or simply ignore) environmental and safety regulations as they cut into corporate profits. That’s why they resist raising the minimum wage. That’s why they appoint judges who will neuter the government’s authority to curb corporate excesses or their influence on politics.
The problems caused or exacerbated by the free market — environmental damage, climate change, the concentration of wealth among the few, unsafe working conditions, unaffordable housing, high prescription prices, the lack of universal health care, etc. — are not of interest to the Republican Party. Occasionally, their officials may pretend a certain level of concern, offering solutions that are inadequate to the problems, but mostly they hide behind the denialism that we hear every day.
Donald Trump is the ideal avatar for the modern Republican Party. His public side is all bluster, lies, fake outrage, victimization and barely disguised racism. But his owning-the-libs shtick is just a show meant to divert attention from the money being divvied up in the back room.
Democrats, from the president on down, need to wise up to this agenda and start telling the truth about it. Forget the culture wars. There is something much more basic and dangerous going on — the care and feeding of the corporate state.
George Kaplan, Colora
