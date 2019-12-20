Watching the debates leading up to the House impeachment of President Donald Trump, I was amazed at the number of otherwise intelligent and well-functioning elected officials who apparently are living in a total state of denial (“Mitch McConnell blasts the House impeachment as unfair and pledges Senate defeat. Nancy Pelosi wants more details before handing the matter over,” Dec. 19).
Republicans appear to have convinced themselves that the overwhelming evidence that clearly condemns President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of justice never happened. I am reminded of the fate of the Whig Party in the early 1800’s whose total corruption led to its demise and the birth of the Republican Party which once stood for integrity and honesty. The future of the Republican Party post-Trump looks bleak indeed.
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
