Republicans can care about Baltimore - and climate change | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun’s recent editorial uses a broad brush to paint an unflattering portrait of all Republicans in Maryland when this newspaper would never engage in similar stereotyping for other groups (”How they see us: Republicans discover Baltimore — for better, for worse and, most likely, not for long,” Aug. 25).
The newspaper states, “There was a time when the GOP tolerated moderate and even liberal voices such as Maryland Sen. Charles “Mac” Mathias, Jr. or Reps Helen Delich Bentley, Wayne Gilchrest and Connie Morella. No more.” Well. As it happens, both of us are Baltimore-area Republican lawmakers, and we both proudly wear the “moderate” label. I, state Sen. Chris West, received an 89% rating from the Maryland League of Conservation Voters last year and introduced legislation in the General Assembly to phase out the burning of coal in Maryland to generate electricity and to require the installation of solar panels on the roofs of newly constructed public schools. And I, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, have championed the creation of eight new parks, down-zoned thousands of acres to lighten development and have been a leader on transit and planning issues.
Both of us have lived and worked in greater Baltimore all of our lives and have supported numerous bills over the years that have greatly benefited the city and its citizens. We realize that the success of the state of Maryland and of Baltimore County depend upon a thriving Baltimore. Unfortunately, we are regularly disappointed that so many of Baltimore’s elected officials, nearly all of whom have been endorsed by The Sun, so often shoot themselves in the foot.
No Republican has been elected in Baltimore in over 60 years, so please excuse us if we are unable to share the Sun’s incredulity and outrage that a Republican candidate is actually walking the streets of Baltimore and speaking out this fall.
Chris West and David Marks
The writers, both Republicans, represent District 42 (Baltimore County) in the Maryland Senate and District 5 (Towson-Perry Hall) on the Baltimore County Council, respectively.
