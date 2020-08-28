Republicans can care about Baltimore - and climate change | READER COMMENTARY

The newspaper states, “There was a time when the GOP tolerated moderate and even liberal voices such as Maryland Sen. Charles “Mac” Mathias, Jr. or Reps Helen Delich Bentley, Wayne Gilchrest and Connie Morella. No more.” Well. As it happens, both of us are Baltimore-area Republican lawmakers, and we both proudly wear the “moderate” label. I, state Sen. Chris West, received an 89% rating from the Maryland League of Conservation Voters last year and introduced legislation in the General Assembly to phase out the burning of coal in Maryland to generate electricity and to require the installation of solar panels on the roofs of newly constructed public schools. And I, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, have championed the creation of eight new parks, down-zoned thousands of acres to lighten development and have been a leader on transit and planning issues.