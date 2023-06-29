The ‘good’ in ‘the good old days’ often overstated | READER COMMENTARY

Democratic presidential nominee Sen. John F. Kennedy and wife Jacqueline in cockpit of their sailboat, Victura, at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts on Aug. 7, 1960. Kennedy's election followed by his assassination in 1963 as well as the presidential candidacy of his brother, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who was assassinated in 1968, symbolized both the highs and lows of the 1960s. (AP Photo, File) (AP)

Jonah Goldberg’s reflections on growing up in the 1970s (“The ‘good old days’ of 1970s were never that good,” June 22) brought back my memories of the “good old days” of growing up in the 1950s.

I have fond memories of hide and seek, coming home when the streetlights came on and watching Westerns on all three TV channels. I have fond memories the decade that followed, as well: Getting my first car, going to college, losing my innocence, going to a Beatles concert and other concerts with Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and many other well known musical acts.

Advertisement

But I still remember taking a shower on Nov. 22, 1963, during a gym class when some guy ran into the room yelling, “Kennedy has been shot — Johnson has something to do with it!” Thus, the future assassination conspiracy theories were born on the day of the event.

I remember after Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination the rioting in the streets and how some in the suburbs carried guns in their cars in case the unrest spilled out from the city.

Advertisement

I remember as things calmed down somewhat our favorite bar in town had an armed National Guard soldiers at the entrance. Of course, there was the Robert F. Kennedy assassination and the friends lost in the Vietnam War.

To look back and call the ‘50s and ‘60s the “good old days” requires one to either not have been there or have a very selective memory.

— John T. Gurney III, Pasadena

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.