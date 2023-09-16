Raise a Toasted Almond bar to memories of Good Humor | READER COMMENTARY

Al Cooney loads ice cream into his Good Humor truck at Good Humor Offices at 4825 W. Arthington Street on April 1, 1965, in Chicago. (Howard Borvig/Chicago American) (Howard Borvig / Chicago American)

Many thanks to Frederick N. Rassmussen for his excellent story on the beloved Good Humor man of decades past, here on the streets of Baltimore and other areas around the country. (“Retro: When tinkling bells meant the Good Humor man was on his way,” Sept. 5).

In my Edmondson Village community of the 1950s and ‘60s, not only was the arrival of the Good Humor man signaled by the truck’s bells, but by all the neighborhood kids’ immediate reactions of “Waaaaiiittt aaaa minuuute!” No doubt, the Good Humor man hit all his sales quotas on my block.

My personal Good Humor favorite was the Toasted Almond bar, but it was a few cents, maybe even a nickel, more expensive than most of the other ice cream bars and cones, so it was more of an occasional delight. I remember the lowest priced item then was a Popsicle for a nickel.

Thanks, Fred, for jingling some happy memories.

— Bernard Haske, Catonsville

