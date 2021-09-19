Caves Valley ran an exceptional BMW tournament - for volunteers and spectators | READER COMMENTARY

The end result is that neither the hot weather nor off-site parking kept spectators away. Millions of people, either in person or via television, took the opportunity to see the very best PGA players compete in a spectacular event that including a suspenseful playoff finish on one of Maryland’s most pristine golf courses. Millions of dollars supplemented Maryland’s economy or were raised on behalf of the Evans Scholarship Fund, the largest college scholarship fund in the United States. As a veteran volunteer, it is difficult for me to imagine how Caves Valley could have done any better.