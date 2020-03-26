Golf courses should stay open | READER COMMENTARY

I’d like to say a word for keeping golf courses open (“What’s canceled, postponed or changed in Maryland due to the coronavirus,” March 25).
Any medical treatment has good effects and bad side effects. Staying home all the time helps protect people from catching the COVID-19 illness and could save many lives. But sitting home watching TV all day can reduce muscle tone and cause heart attacks and blood clots in the legs. Very bad.
Golf is an ideal sport for getting exercise and maintaining a six-foot separation between each of the players. The key thing is to forbid the use of powered golf carts.
Henry Farkas, MD, MPH, Pikesville
