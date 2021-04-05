Psychiatrists have no business speculating on the mental health of non-patients | READER COMMENTARY

To develop accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations, we must complete thorough and objective evaluations and benefit from an honest and open account by the individual being assessed as to their past and present experiences of their thoughts and behavior and its consequences and their insight into both. When any individual regardless of political office or public position engages in bombastic and boastful anti-democratic statements, it does not necessarily constitute a psychiatric diagnosis if their intent is to volitionally lie to Americans in the pursuit of power and money. Without examining the individual we have no knowledge of their insight, or the motivation or intent of their behavior even as we can acknowledge the dangerousness of their behaviors.