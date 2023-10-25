Baltimore mourns the loss of a great philanthropist | READER COMMENTARY

Sheldon Goldseker, 82, of Pikesville was a philanthropic leader who chaired a charitable foundation that had great impact on the Baltimore region. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (P.A. Greene)

I was sad to read about the passing of Sheldon Goldseker, as the Goldseker Foundation played an important role in my formal education (”Sheldon Goldseker, real estate developer and head of family charitable foundation, dies,” Oct. 24).

I was fortunate to be awarded a graduate school fellowship at what was then Morgan State College from the Goldseker Foundation in the early 1970s. The Goldseker Foundation paid all of my expenses in graduate school, and for that I will be forever grateful. My beloved Morgan State University awarded him an honorary degree in 2017 and it was well deserved.

Advertisement

Rest in peace, Sheldon Goldseker. “City Forever.”

— Nathaniel J. McFadden, Baltimore

Advertisement

The writer, a Democrat, represented District 45 (Baltimore City) in the Maryland Senate from 1995 to 2019.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.