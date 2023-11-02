Goldseker demonstrated ‘potency’ of philanthropy | READER COMMENTARY

Sheldon Goldseker of Pikesville, a philanthropic leader who chaired a charitable foundation, died recently at the age of 82. File. (P.A. Greene/Baltimore Sun handout) (P.A. Greene) (P.A. Greene)

Thank you, Tom Wilcox, for such a powerful and heartfelt letter to the editor (“Goldseker’s philanthropic efforts deserve recognition,” Oct. 30) regarding Sheldon Goldseker’s recent obituary in The Baltimore Sun.

Goldseker’s lifelong mission was to broaden the impact of philanthropy throughout Baltimore, leading the Goldseker Foundation for 50 years, awarding grants to 600 local organizations and civic initiatives supporting the people and institutions of Baltimore. He was a trustee of the Baltimore Community Foundation as well as the founding chairman of the Association of Baltimore Area Grantmakers, broadening his influence throughout the Baltimore area.

Never underestimate the potency of philanthropy. It is such an impactful tool within our communities and, fortunately, has the ability to be quite contagious.

— Carolyn K. Lambdin, Bel Air

The writer is president of The Morris A. and Clarisse B. Mechanic Foundation and immediate past president emeritus of the Harford County Public Library Foundation.

