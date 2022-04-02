What do ‘liberal’ and ‘conservative’ even mean anymore? | READER COMMENTARY

The recent column by Jonah Goldberg (”In today’s media, attacks from the left benefit its right-wing targets — and vice versa,” March 23) was interesting, but I feel the need to comment.

First, it wasn’t the “liberal media” that sank Sarah Palin. It was her brittle personality and the fact that she often spouted the most inane garbage.

Second, I’m not at all sure what “liberal” and “conservative” mean anymore. “Hapless” and “crazy radical” may suit the bill. Being in a blind panic about critical race theory, abortion and face masks isn’t politically conservative to me. Of course, these are the same people who can’t seem to understand Donald Trump was the worst president ever. Also, some of them can’t seem able to recognize Vladimir Putin as the bully and murderer he is.

As for the others — whatever they’re called this month— they need to quit fighting among themselves, get their act together and offer something we can vote for.

James Clay, Baltimore

