Conservative columnist knows nothing about reporting the news | READER COMMENTARY

As someone who spent 45 years writing about local news in the Baltimore area, I’d say that is a twisted view of what is going on. It’s the reporter’s job to tell people what is happening. This year’s public turmoil sparked by the police killing of George Floyd set off a huge reaction to what is a systemic, long-term problem of racial bias baked into our American mindset. What would Mr. Goldberg have reporters do, downplay or ignore it? Or only report views that they think the majority of Americans agree with?