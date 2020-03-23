Gloves on grocery workers - not a great idea | READER COMMENTARY

While many customers take comfort in cashiers wearing gloves, (“Grocery and drug store employees should be wearing gloves,” March 17), they are simply not as effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 as we’d like to think. In a hospital setting, the doctor puts on the gloves within a sterile environment immediately preceding a surgery. They then remove the gloves immediately post-surgery. The doctor does not wear these same gloves during their next surgery. Because of this careful attention to detail in procedure, the doctor’s use of gloves is effective.