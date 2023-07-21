U.S. should support global literacy | READER COMMENTARY

Maulvi Bakhtullah teaches girls to read the Quran in the Noor Mosque, in outside the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

In today’s interconnected world, literacy is the foundation for success, personal growth and active participation in society. The Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development (READ) Act, with its focus on improving access to quality education, fostering reading skills and enhancing educational resources, is a commendable effort toward creating a more literate society (”Congress must reauthorize the READ Act and keep international education a priority,” July 9).

By supporting the READ Act, the United States can play a key role in promoting global literacy, an essential building block for economic growth, social development and democratic participation. By investing in educational programs, providing resources and collaborating with partner countries, the READ Act empowers individuals and communities to overcome barriers to education and unlock their full potential.

I urge U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen to cosponsor the reauthorization of the READ Act that was first approved in 2017 and all readers, especially parents and teachers, to rally behind the READ Act and advocate for its support. Let us work together to prioritize education, bridge the gaps in access and empower individuals from all walks of life to thrive academically, professionally and personally.

— Aida Alazar, Silver Spring

