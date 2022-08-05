Give Glendening some credit for his time as governor | READER COMMENTARY

Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele chats with former Gov. Parris Glendening and former First Lady Kendel Ehrlich before the inauguration of Gov. Larry Hogan to his second term at the State House in Annapolis in 2019. File. (Joshua McKerrow/Baltimore Sun Media). (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette)

I am writing in response to the recent letter regarding Larry Hogan’s decision not to endorse the Republican nominee for governor (”Larry Hogan is just another Helen Bentley,” Aug. 3) and how Helen Bentley’s similar decision in 1994 helped get Parris Glendening elected.

In the 1990s, I was employed by the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. Gov. Parris Glendening was gracious in placing my agency in the Law Enforcement Officers Pension System enabling officers to retire with 25 years of service, more in line with most police departments. He also granted us a 10% pay increase to make up for the raises Gov. William Donald Schaefer didn’t give us in his eight years as governor. This also gave us equity with other departments. On two occasions, I was able to say thank-you personally to Governor Glendening.

I do not know what letter writer Martin Sadowski’s profession and financial status is or was but I, for one, raised a young family in a much better and equitable position thanks to Governor Glendening.

— Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

