I am writing today to express my sincerest gratitude to Barry Glassman and the Harford County government for their financial support of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s Family Support Services program. I have a son who has been on an individualized education program (IEP) since second grade. He was born three months early, struggles with learning disabilities, in addition to ADHD and other behavioral health needs (“Carroll County schools estimates $1M budget shortfall; teachers push for staffing help, emphasizing special education,” Feb. 10).
We struggled for years, but through the FSS program everything changed. Their staff, particularly Sue Rattman and Flossie Rosser, have been a godsend to my family. They’ve taken the time to get to know us and understand our particular needs, making recommendations on different services and options available in the community along the way.
At a recent IEP meeting, I felt so much more empowered. In all meetings past, I had been “that mom” in tears begging for help, not knowing if our son was getting the help he really needed. Now, I am really advocating for our son in the way he needs us to, thanks to the education and empowerment I’ve received through the program.
Currently, Family Support Services is The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s only non-funded program, but our local government and elected official, Barry Glassman, have seen the extreme value in it for families and has allocated budget dollars to help keep it going. For that, I am extremely grateful. It has made a difference in my life, that of my son’s and our family!
Heather Murphy, Abingdon
