Glass recycling in Baltimore County is a clear winner | READER COMMENTARY

The Green Towson Alliance wishes to publicly thank and congratulate County Executive John “Johnny” Olszewski Jr. and his administration for the initiative they have taken to restore the cost-efficient recycling of glass in Baltimore County (”Baltimore County signs 10-year deal to provide glass recycling,” July 30).
The recent press release announcing the new 10-year agreement with Cap Glass Inc., in Baltimore describes a meaningful, substantive step forward in recycling in the county. Not only will this agreement prevent thousands of tons of glass from being dumped in landfills and support local jobs in a regional business, but it effectively counteracts the pervasive narrative that recycling isn’t worth doing because of a lack of markets for recycled material.
Further, it demonstrates that it is possible to cost-effectively recycle waste products into marketable new products within the United States. These benefits of the Olszewski administration’s initiative are significant and meaningful for the sustainability of Baltimore County communities and for the future of our planet.
Raymond Heil, Towson
