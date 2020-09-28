The rush for Ginsburg replacement: Is there no decency left? | READER COMMENTARY

I well remember years ago during the McCarthy hearings, the chief counsel for the U.S. Army, Joseph N. Welch, asking Sen. Joseph McCarthy, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?" Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body was not even in the ground before President Donald Trump presented his nominee to the Supreme Court (“Trump predicts election ‘will end up in the Supreme Court,’ says he wants replacement for RBG confirmed ahead of Election Day,” Sept. 24).